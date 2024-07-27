GMC to temporarily halt online permissions for building construction

Guwahati: Guwahati Mayor Mrigen Sarania has announced that the Online Building Permission System of GMC has been stopped. This step has been taken for the migration of data from the existing system to a new single-window system. The system is expected to remain suspended for a week, i.e. from July 29 until August 3.

