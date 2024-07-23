GMC undertakes multiple cleanliness drives in Guwahati city

Staff Reporter

Guwahati: GMC officials on Monday organized a thorough drain cleaning drive at Navagraha Road in Division 2. Their team worked to clear the drains, ensuring the free flow of water and preventing any blockages. Activities undertaken during this drive included removing debris and waste from drains, ensuring proper drainage to avoid waterlogging, engaging with local residents to raise awareness about the importance of keeping drains clean

They also organized a cleaning drive in Ward 14, Division 1, focusing on improving the cleanliness and hygiene of the area. Activities undertaken during this drive include sweeping of residential areas, clearing and cleaning of drains, removal of garbage and debris and engaging with local residents to promote cleanliness and hygiene practices. Both drives were completed successfully with the active participation of GMC officials, NGO workers and local residents. GMC also called on the Guwahatians to support their efforts in this direction.

