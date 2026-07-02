Gold jewellery worth Rs 30 lakh stolen from parked car in Guwahati

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: A jewellery trader lost gold ornaments worth nearly Rs 30 lakh after unidentified thieves allegedly broke into his parked car in broad daylight at Kalangpar Bazar in Guwahati’s Narengi area on Wednesday.

The victim, identified as Jaydev Haldar, proprietor of Chintamani Jewellers, had reportedly parked his vehicle by the roadside before proceeding to open his shop. During the brief interval, the miscreants allegedly shattered a window of the car and escaped with a bag containing the jewellery. The incident caused a commotion in the busy market locality, with traders and residents gathering at the spot soon after the theft came to light.

Haldar informed Noonmati Police, who arrived at the scene and launched an investigation. He subsequently lodged a formal complaint, stating that gold ornaments valued at around Rs 30 lakh had been stolen from the vehicle.

Investigators have started examining the circumstances of the theft and are expected to analyse CCTV footage from nearby locations to identify those responsible.

The jewellery shop owner said his establishment had previously been targeted in three separate theft incidents. Police have continued their investigation into the latest case.

Also Read: Gold Heist Busted in Bengaluru: Four Arrested for Stealing Jewellery Worth ₹65 Lakh