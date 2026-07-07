Government continuing efforts to preserve tribal cultural heritage: Biswajit Daimary

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: Indigenous and Tribal Faith and Culture Minister Biswajit Daimary on Monday stated in the Assam Assembly that his department is implementing a series of measures to preserve, protect and promote the traditional faith, culture and heritage of the State’s indigenous and tribal communities.

Replying to a question raised by Palasbari MLA Himangshu Shekhar Baishya during the question hour on the opening day of the Budget Session of the Assam Legislative Assembly (ALA), 2026, Indigenous and Tribal Faith and Culture Minister Biswajit Daimary said the rich cultural heritage of Assam’s indigenous tribal communities continued to be preserved and safeguarded through various government initiatives.

Daimary said the Department of Indigenous and Tribal Faith and Culture was established under a government notification issued on July 30, 2021, with the objective of protecting the traditional religious beliefs, spiritual values and cultural heritage of indigenous and tribal groups across the State.

He informed the House that the department had been implementing several schemes and programmes after holding regular consultations and interactions with the respective communities to ensure the preservation and promotion of their traditions and customs.

The Minister further said the government would continue to introduce necessary measures and programmes in the future to strengthen efforts aimed at conserving the unique cultural and religious heritage of Assam’s indigenous and tribal communities.

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