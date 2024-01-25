Government Railway Police Recovers Stolen Phones in Guwahati

Staff Reporter

Guwahati: After carrying out an operation against the thieves and robbers active in the railway station, the Government Railway Police was able to recover several stolen devices.

According to sources, in the past day, a total of 14 stolen mobile phones and 1 stolen laptop have been recovered and seized. A total of six habitual thieves have been arrested so far in connection with the theft of these items in four separate cases. In connection with Guwahati GRPS case number 26/24 under Section 179 of the IPC, Biswajit Das, alias Purna Das, from Lumding in Hojai district was arrested.