Grants for Bihu committees: Dispur moves Election Commission of India

Staff Reporter

GUWAHATI: The State Government has moved the Election Commission of India (ECI) on the issue of the release of grants to the Bihu committees for the celebration of Rongali Bihu at a time when the MCC (Model Code of Conduct) for the Lok Sabha election in 2024 is in force.

For the past few years, the state government has been extending financial grants of Rs 1.50 lakh to each of the Bihu committees for the celebration of the Rongali Bihu. The government releases the funds on the eve of Bihu. However, with the imposition of the MCC since mid-March this year, the state government is confused about whether it can release the grants before Bihu or not. The Rongali Bihu falls on April 13, 14, and 15 this year.

Speaking to the media last night, the Chief Minister said, "We have sought approval from the ECI for the release of financial grants to the Bihu committees since it is a continuous scheme. If the ECI doesn't allow us to release the grants, we will pay the grants to the Bihu committees after the expiry of the MCC. If the ECI does not allow us, the Bihu committees should know that their grants are safe with the government."

Also Read: Assam: Gamosa sees surge in demand ahead of Lok Sabha polls, Rongali Bihu (sentinelassam.com)