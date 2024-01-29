GRP apprehends man with fake gold at Kamakhya Station in Guwahati

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: Government Railway Police (GRP) at Kamakhya Railway Station in Guwahati apprehended an individual in possession of counterfeit gold during a routine check on Platform No. 2/3 on Friday at around 11 a.m.

The suspect, identified as Alok Kumar and hailing from Patori village in the Saharsha district of Bihar, was found carrying a boat-shaped golden item. Upon closer inspection, officials discovered that the supposed gold weighed approximately 1500 grams, only to reveal it as an elaborate fake. The diligent checking operation, executed by GRP personnel, exposed the deceptive nature of the metal item. Alok Kumar was promptly taken into custody, and the fake gold was confiscated.