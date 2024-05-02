GRP seized 20,000 yaba tablets from Rajdhani Express in Guwahati

Staff Reporter

Guwahati: In a major success against the war against narcotics, the Government Railway Police (GRP) was able to seize a massive consignment of narcotics on Wednesday. The consignment was recovered from two women on the 20503 Rajdhani Express in Guwahati.

The GRP team was able to apprehend two female carriers on the train. They were identified as Sumitra Barman (35) and Mamoni Ray (40), hailing from Dinhata Thapu village under Dinhata Police Station in the Cooch Behar district of West Bengal. They were travelling as passengers from Dimapur in Nagaland in seat numbers 31 and 32 of the A2 coach with 10,000 tablets in their possession. Necessary legal action has been initiated against them.

Also read: Assam: Police Seizes Yaba Tablets Worth Over Rs 2 Crore in Cachar (sentinelassam.com)