GRP seizes suspected smuggled betel nuts and poppy seeds at Guwahati Railway Station

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: The Government Railway Police carried out a surprise inspection on Saturday around 6:30 PM in the SLR (Second Class Luggage Rake) of Down SMVT Bengaluru Humsafar Express at Guwahati Railway Station. Acting on classified information, authorities seized a staggering 347 gunny bags containing suspected foreign-origin betel nuts. Each bag weighed approximately 70 kg, resulting in a significant haul of potential contraband. The seized betel nuts will undergo further examination to determine their origin and assess any potential legal violations.

In another instance, the Government Railway Police successfully seized a total of 20 gunny bags containing poppy seeds. The approximate weight of the seized contraband is reported to be 75 kilograms, contributing to a total weight of 1500 kilograms.

