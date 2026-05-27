GST sleuths raid Guwahati infrastructure firm over suspected ₹10 crore tax evasion

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: The GST Intelligence and Enforcement Unit, Assam carried out a search operation at a Guwahati-based construction firm following the detection of alleged irregularities linked to its tax profile and financial records.

The operation was conducted at the office of Sadguru Engineers & Allied Services Private Limited, located at Hanuman Tower in Athgaon. The firm is engaged in infrastructure works, including the construction of roads and bridges, and has executed projects awarded by agencies such as the Public Works Department and the National Highways and Infrastructure Development Corporation Limited.

Officials stated that the company had been involved in major infrastructure projects, including a four-laning project on National Highway 37 between Jorhat and Jhanji in a project worth 258 crore. According to preliminary findings, investigators detected several suspected discrepancies, including alleged short payment of tax, questionable input tax credit claims and other irregularities linked to tax filings. Officials suspected that the alleged tax evasion could exceed Rs 10 crore.

The investigation team has been examining documents, bank statements, audit records and digital data connected with the firm as part of the ongoing inquiry. Investigators were also looking into details of multiple business entities reportedly linked to the company's director in different parts of the country.

Also Read: GST Intelligence Raids Guwahati Contractor Shiva Harlalka Over Suspected Tax Irregularities Under Assam GST Act