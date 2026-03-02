Guwahati: 10-foot statue of Zubeen Garg unveiled at Sonapur

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: A 10-foot full-length statue of Assam’s beloved artiste Zubeen Garg was unveiled at Sonapur in a ceremony marked by emotion and tribute. The statue has been installed within the premises of the Sonapur Xahitya Xabha Bhawan under the initiative of the Sonapur Shatadal Xahitya Xabha and with support from Star Cement under its Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) scheme.

The statue was unveiled by Padma Shri awardee folk artiste Pakhila Lekthepi. Soon after the unveiling, the gathering rendered Garg’s popular song “Mayabini” in chorus, creating an emotional atmosphere at the venue. As part of the programme, a Nahor sapling was planted in memory of the artiste. A memorial meeting followed, during which speakers paid rich tributes to Garg, recalling his musical journey and his immense contribution to Assamese culture.

