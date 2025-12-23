Guwahati: 108 ambulance workers’ protest intensifies as nearly 3,000 join demonstrators

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: The ongoing protest by the 108 Mrityunjay Workers' Association intensified on Monday, with nearly 3,000 employees joining the agitation, underscoring growing discontent over working conditions and job security. The protest has now entered its 22nd day.

The agitating workers are demanding the regularization of their jobs, job security up to the age of 60, and a revision of salaries in line with current standards. They have also called for financial support for the families of employees who die on duty, including compensation of Rs 40 lakh, along with assistance in securing bank loans for housing and other essential needs.

Despite directions from service provider GVK to resume duties, the workers continued their sit-in at the protest site. To draw attention to their long-pending demands, protesters resorted to symbolic actions such as half-naked demonstrations and mass head-shaving.

The movement has gained further momentum even after the management reportedly dismissed around 1,500 workers who had earlier participated in the protest. A large section of the protesters are contract and temporary employees, reflecting strong solidarity among the workforce.

GVK had earlier stated through the media that some employees were expected to return to work. However, instead of dispersing, the workers-along with their family members-escalated the agitation, maintaining pressure on the management to resolve their demands.

Also Read: Assam: Protest by 108 ambulance workers enters 5th day