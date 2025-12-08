Guwahati: 108 workers’ stir enters 7th day as tensions rise at protest site

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: Demonstrators of the All Assam 108 Mrityunjoy Employees Association kept their agitation alive for the seventh consecutive day as the final deadline for joining GVK employment passed without a breakthrough. The protest venue grew increasingly charged, with more than a thousand workers chanting slogans including “NHM hai hai” and “GVK go back,” amplifying the unrest. The protesters pressed for equal pay for equal work, greater job security, salary revision, insurance coverage and a clear commitment to overtime benefits. They also appealed to the Chief Minister to revisit his earlier comments regarding their situation.

