Guwahati: 11 GMCH workers held for extortion in city

Staff Reporter

Guwahati: Acting on the directive of Assam Chief Minister Dr. Himanta Biswa Sarma, Guwahati Police on Tuesday arrested 11 trolley pullers of Gauhati Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) for allegedly extorting money from patients’ families. The arrested, including eight men and three women, were contractual employees engaged at GMCH.

“With a complaint regarding people demanding money, we arrested 11 individuals. This is not the first time such arrests have been made. In this year, six cases have been registered, and all the accused were arrested,” said Guwahati DCP Mrinal Deka.

Meanwhile, the infant’s death at GMCH has triggered widespread outrage, prompting CM Sarma to make a late-night visit to the hospital on Monday.

The CM inspected the (Neonatal Intensive Care Unit) NICU and held a discussion with the hospital principal and senior doctors. Speaking to the media, he termed the incident “unfortunate” and said that such negligence does not align with the dignity of a premier institution like GMCH.

He further announced that the formed inquiry committee will submit the report within 3–4 days, while the nurse on duty has been suspended. Sarma also directed the Commissioner Secretary of the Medical Education and Research Department (MERD) to hold virtual discussions with principals, heads of child care departments, and gynaecology specialists of all medical colleges across state to chalk out measures to prevent recurrence of such incidents.

