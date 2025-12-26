Guwahati: 135 stalls in Assam Book Fair draw book lovers across generations

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: The Assam Book Fair 2025 commenced on December 24 at the Khanapara Veterinary College playground, reaffirming its status as one of the state’s most anticipated cultural events. Organized by the Publication Board Assam in collaboration with the All Assam Book Publishers and Sellers Association, the 14-day fair has brought together 135 stalls showcasing books from across the country.

The fair has a strong national footprint this year, with participation from 11 publishers from Delhi and Haryana, 17 from Kolkata, and one each from Mumbai and Hyderabad, alongside a large contingent of publishers from Assam. The diversity of stalls reflects the growing reach of Assamese literature and the fair’s role as a bridge between regional and national publishing houses.

On its second day, the fair witnessed a steady flow of visitors, with book lovers from every generation browsing and purchasing books. Many visitors said they make it a point to attend the fair every year, describing it as “nothing less than a festival” driven by their love for books and reading.

The organizers have lined up several literary programmes, including a multilingual poets’ meet on January 3. Poets writing in Assamese, Bodo, Karbi, Mising, Nepali and other Indian languages will participate.

