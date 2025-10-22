Guwahati: 17th Foundation Day of Women Engineers’ Forum of Assam on November 2

STAFF REPORTER

Guwahati: The Women Engineers’ Forum of Assam (WEFA), an organization of women engineers of Assam, will mark its seventeenth foundation day on November 2. The celebration will be held in the auditorium of the annex building at the Institute of Engineers’ Assam State Centre in Panbazar, Guwahati. The meeting will begin at 4 pm. Dr Malini Goswami, former vice-chancellor of Assam Women’s University and retired head of the Assamese Department at Gauhati University, will grace the event as the chief guest. On behalf of the Women Engineers’ Forum of Assam (WEFA), president, Mridula Das, and general secretary, Antara Barua, requested the presence of all the members of the association at the event which is to be held on November 2. The foundation day event aims to honour the contributions of women engineers in Assam and celebrate the forum’s achievements over the past seventeen years.

