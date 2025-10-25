Guwahati: 19-year-old killed in hit-and-run incident; car driver arrested

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: A 19-year-old youth, Anurag Kashyap (Babu) of Lichu Bari, Jayanagar in Guwahati, lost his life in a tragic hit-and-run incident on Jayanagar Main Road in the early hours of Sunday. The accident occurred between 3:20 and 3:45 am when Anurag was crossing the road and was hit by a speeding Hyundai i20 N Line, allegedly driven by a drunk driver.

He was rushed to a private hospital, by his friend and eyewitness Suvagya Das but succumbed to his injuries around 11:30 am the same day.

Anurag, who lived with his widowed mother, was remembered by friends and neighbours as a kind and cheerful person. His sudden death left the local community in shock.

Dispur Police registered a case and launched an investigation. Based on CCTV footage, police later arrested Arindam Goswami of Borbari, who was allegedly involved in the accident and had reportedly caused multiple similar incidents in the past.

