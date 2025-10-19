Guwahati: 20-year jail term for POCSO convict Ayub Ali Choudhury

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: Sub-Inspector Bidyut Kumar Nath of Hatigaon Police Station has been commended for his exemplary investigation skills and professional commitment, which played a crucial role in securing a significant conviction in Sessions (Special) Case No. 250/2024.

Under the guidance of the Officer-in-Charge of Hatigaon PS, SI Nath’s thorough inquiry led to the conviction of Ayub Ali Choudhury. The accused was found guilty under Section 6 of the POCSO Act and Section 127(2) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). He has been sentenced to 20 years of rigorous imprisonment along with a fine of Rs 50,000.

The judgement was delivered on October 16, 2025, with Special Public Prosecutor Deepa Bezbaruah Saikia leading the prosecution. The successful conviction highlights the dedication of Hatigaon Police in ensuring justice for victims and reinforcing the rule of law.

