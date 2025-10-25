Guwahati: 210 youths receive job letters as Sonowal joins PM Modi virtually

GUWAHATI: The Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the Rozgar Mela via videoconferencing on Friday. Speaking on the occasion, the Prime Minister remarked that this year’s festival of lights, Diwali, has brought new illumination into everyone’s lives. Amidst the festive celebrations, receiving appointment letters for permanent jobs adds a double dose of joy—both the cheer of the festival and the success of employment. Modi highlighted that this happiness has reached over 51,000 youth across the country today. He acknowledged the immense joy this brings to their families and extended his congratulations to all the recipients and their family members. He conveyed his best wishes for this new beginning in their lives.

In Guwahati, the Union Minister of Ports, Shipping & Waterways (MoPSW), Sarbananda Sonowal addressed the newly inducted recruits, congratulating them on joining public service and urging them to serve the nation with sincerity and dedication. As many as 210 candidates received their appointment letters at the Rozgar mela here on Friday.

“Your appointment letters are not just job offers — they are symbols of capability, trust, and responsibility,” the Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal said. “From today, you embark on a journey of national service. Prepare yourselves physically, mentally, and spiritually to serve with full commitment and enthusiasm. Let each of you become a true karma veer, dedicated to the ideals of Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas. As we move towards Vision 2047, our collective resolve must be to build a Viksit Bharat — a self-reliant, progressive, and united nation. And in this pursuit, make Yoga a part of your life. It keeps you disease-free, energetic, and ready to contribute meaningfully to the country’s growth and well-being,” stated a press release.

