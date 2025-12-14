Guwahati: 4th Cooperative Mela begins at AEI Ground, Chandmari

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: The 4th Cooperative Mela 2025 was inaugurated at AEI Ground, Chandmari, Guwahati, on Saturday, organized by the Assam Cooperation Department under the guidance of the Ministry of Cooperation, Government of India. The three-day event aimed to highlight the strength, diversity and potential of the cooperative movement in the state.

Union Minister of State for Cooperation Krishan Pal Gurjar formally inaugurated the Mela in the presence of Assam Cooperation Minister Jogen Mohan. Addressing the gathering, Gurjar underlined the cultural roots of cooperation in Assam and highlighted reforms under the "Sahkar Se Samriddhi" vision, including the computerization of Primary Agricultural Credit Societies and adoption of new byelaws.

Jogen Mohan said the Mela showcased grassroots empowerment and the role of cooperatives in promoting self-reliance, particularly among women and youth.

