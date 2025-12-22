Guwahati: 64th biennial session of Asom Natya Sanmilan from Jan 18

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: The Asom Natya Sanmilan announced the names of the award recipients for its 64th biennial session, scheduled to be held at Kaliabor from January 18 to January 22, 2026, during a press meet held at the Dispur Press Club.

The Sanmilan decided to introduce a new distinction titled the Natya Sangathak Award in memory of the late Nazim Ahmed. The organization’s highest honour titled Asom Natya Sanmilan Award was announced for eminent playwright, director, actor and filmmaker Hem Chandra Borah.

The Mahendra Borthakur Award was announced for noted playwright, director, actor and theatre organizer Saponti Bordoloi, a recipient of the National Fellowship. Eminent theatre critic Atul Mazumdar Dev was selected for the Satya Prasad Barua Theatre Critic Award. The newly instituted Nazim Ahmed Natya Sangathak Award was announced for theatre activist and Asom Natya Sanmilan life member Basanta Barman.

The organization also decided to felicitate Robijita Gogoi, Hemchandra Barua, Pratim Gogoi, Dhaniram Tisso, Basistha Deka and Abinash Nath its literature department.

The announcements were made by Asom Natya Sanmilan chief editor Santaram Das, which was also attended by vice-president Jayanta Hazarika.

