Guwahati: 770 aspirants apply for Congress tickets

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: Around 770 aspirants have applied for Congress tickets for the upcoming Assam Assembly elections, as the Assam Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) concluded the application process on Wednesday. According to party sources, 770 hopefuls submitted their applications. 37 candidates filed their nominations on the final day alone, marking an intense finish to the process. The APCC headquarters at Rajiv Bhawan in Guwahati witnessed hectic political activity on the last day, with senior leaders and aspirants gathering at the party office. Several leaders addressed the media, launching sharp attacks on the ruling BJP-led government.

