Guwahati: AASU pays statewide tribute to 2008 serial blast victims

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: On the 17th anniversary of the horrific bomb blasts that rocked Guwahati, Kokrajhar, Bongaigaon and Barpeta Road on October 30, 2008, the All Assam Students’ Union (AASU) organized earthen lamp-lit vigils across the state in memory of the victims. The programme was also held to wish for the recovery of those injured and to raise the slogan “Down with terrorism.”

The vigils were observed at the district headquarters across Assam with the participation and support of local residents.

In a joint statement, AASU president Utpal Sarma and general secretary Samiran Phukon urged the Assam Government to ensure exemplary punishment for those found guilty of the barbaric blasts. They also called on the government to take full responsibility for the families of those killed and the victims injured in the attack.

Also Read: AASU Recalls October 30 Blast Victims, Guwahati