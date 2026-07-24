Guwahati: Abhiraj Energy Hub opens at Panikhaiti with women-led initiative

GUWAHATI: Abhiraj Energy Hub, a new Indian Oil fuel station, was inaugurated near Panikhaiti Market on Wednesday in the presence of retired Gauhati High Court judge Hirendranath Sarma, Downtown University Vice-Chancellor Prof. Narayan Chandra Talukdar, Indian Oil Corporation Limited officer Himanshu Hazarika and other dignitaries.

Developed by three women entrepreneurs, the facility has a women-majority workforce as part of an initiative to promote women’s empowerment.

The management said the energy hub would offer more than fuel services, with plans to add a convenience store, a café and vehicle garage services. It said the facility was intended to serve as a community hub while providing improved services for motorists and local residents. Residents welcomed the opening, saying the new facility would enhance fuel availability and provide additional amenities in the Panikhaiti area, a press release said.

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