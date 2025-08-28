Guwahati: Additional Commissioner Shakeel Saadullah Arrested in City

Staff reporter

Guwahati: The Chief Minister’s Vigilance (CMV) on Wednesday arrested Shakeel Saadullah, Additional Commissioner of State GST, Kar Bhawan, following a day-long operation in Guwahati. Officials confirmed that Saadullah was taken into custody on Wednesday evening after several hours of interrogation. The raids, which began around 8 a.m., targeted alleged undisclosed assets linked to Saadullah. A large CM Vigilance team conducted searches at his residence on the third floor of Block A, Subham Enclave in Hatigaon, and at House No. 21 on Vinayak Path. Authorities reportedly seized substantial household items, furniture, and other assets during the operation. Investigators also recovered as many as 15 bank account belonging to different banks, along with documents related to landed property. The CM’s Special Vigilance Cell is leading the operation, which is being described as a major crackdown on alleged disproportionate assets.

