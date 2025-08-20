Guwahati: AGP central committee meeting held at Ambari

AGP to celebrate 41st foundation day

Staff reporter

Guwahati: A meeting of the office bearers of the Central Committee of the Asom Gana Parishad (AGP) was held on Tuesday at the party’s headquarters in Ambari. The meeting, held under the chairmanship of AGP president Atul Bora, decided to celebrate the party’s 41st foundation day on October 14 with a two-day programme.

Meanwhile, the meeting also discussed the role of party workers in ensuring the success of the NDA Panchayat Sanmilan scheduled to be held in Guwahati on August 29.

Further, in order to strengthen the organizational base of the party, today’s meeting called upon the AGP’s district, block, and panchayat committees to complete all necessary tasks before September 29.

With regard to the upcoming BTR elections, AGP president Atul Bora stated that the party workers have been actively working in the BTR region. He further mentioned that party candidates would be selected based on the recommendations of the committee constituted by the AGP for the BTR elections, and that candidates would be fielded particularly in constituencies where the party has strong winning prospects. He urged everyone to maintain party discipline and carry forward their responsibilities with commitment.

Today’s meeting was attended by AGP working president Keshab Mahanta, along with all central committee vice-presidents, general secretaries, secretaries, organizational secretaries, treasurer, office secretary, publicity secretary, party MPs and MLAs, as well as the central presidents and working presidents of the party’s sister organizations.

