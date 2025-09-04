Guwahati: AIIMS introduces advanced eye surgeries, revolutionizing eye care in NE

Staff reporter

Guwahati: The All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), Guwahati, has achieved a major milestone in healthcare with the launch of advanced cataract, vitreoretinal, paediatric ophthalmology, and strabismus (squint eye) surgeries at its Department of Ophthalmology.

With a daily outpatient footfall of nearly 150 patients, the department has rapidly emerged as a key centre for specialized eye care in the region.

The introduction of phacoemulsification cataract surgery promises patients modern, safe, and highly effective treatment for vision impairment caused by cataracts—significantly enhancing vision and quality of life.

Equally significant is the commencement of vitreoretinal surgeries, which are crucial for treating complex and sight-threatening conditions such as diabetic retinopathy, retinal detachment, and macular disorders. Patients who earlier had to travel outside Assam for such advanced treatments can now access them locally.

The department has also begun performing strabismus (squint eye) surgeries, offering both children and adults improved vision, depth perception, and enhanced confidence through corrective procedures.

AIIMS Guwahati’s Ophthalmology Department is backed by a team of four expert faculty members specializing in cataract, retina, and paediatric ophthalmology, ensuring comprehensive diagnostic and surgical solutions under one roof.

