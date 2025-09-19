Guwahati: AIIMS opens awareness sessions on women’s health

STAFF REPORTER

Guwahati: AIIMS Guwahati today inaugurated a series of awareness sessions and health camps under the Government of India’s flagship initiative ‘Swasth Nari, Sashakt Parivar Abhiyan’. The campaign, launched nationally by Prime Minister Narendra Modi alongside the 8th Poshan Maah, marks a significant step towards strengthening healthcare and nutrition services for women, adolescent girls, and children across India. The initiative will continue till October 2, 2025.

The inaugural ceremony at AIIMS Guwahati was graced by Dilip Saikia, Member of Parliament, who highlighted the Government’s vision of achieving a Viksit Bharat by 2047. Stressing that women’s health is the cornerstone of family and national well-being, he pointed to major welfare measures such as LPG distribution and the opening of over 50 crore bank accounts for women.

Prof. (Dr.) Ashok Puranik, Executive Director of AIIMS Guwahati, said the programme is designed to provide free diagnostic tests, medicines, preventive care, and health awareness at the community level.

As part of the campaign, AIIMS Guwahati will organize a blood donation drive, conduct health check-ups in schools, colleges, and community centres, and host awareness programmes on nutrition, female cancers, mental health, and menstrual hygiene. A Nikshay Mitra enrolment drive has also been launched to extend support to TB patients.

Women will be able to access free services and screenings—including anaemia, diabetes, hypertension, body mass composition, Pap smears, and health education—at a dedicated kiosk on the AIIMS Guwahati campus until October 2, 2025.

