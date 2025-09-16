Guwahati: AIPTF to Move Supreme Court on its Ruling on TET

STAFF REPORTER

Guwahati: The All India Primary Teachers’ Federation (AIPTF) has announced that it will approach the Supreme Court to seek reconsideration of its September 1 ruling that made the Teacher Eligibility Test (TET) mandatory for primary school teachers.

The union is demanding that candidates be given two years’ time to clear the TET examination. Alongside the legal move, memoranda will be submitted on September 19 to the President of India, Prime Minister, Union Education Minister, Union Law Minister, and Members of Parliament across all states.

The National Council for Teacher Education (NCTE) has clarified that the TET requirement will apply in line with its 2011 directives. Teachers recruited before 2011 or already in the recruitment process were not covered under this mandate. However, the Supreme Court has directed that those who fail to pass TET cannot continue in service, and even previously promoted teachers must clear the test. The ruling has also linked TET qualification to future promotions.

Expressing concern that the order would affect lakhs of teachers across the country, the AIPTF working president, Ratul Goswami, has urged district and sub-divisional committees to mobilize support. The union has further called upon the Assam Chief Minister and the State Education Ministry to intervene in the matter.

