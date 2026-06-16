Guwahati, Airport Named Among ‘World’s Most Beautiful Airports 2026’

A CORRESPONDENT

AZARA: In a major global recognition for India's aviation infrastructure, two airports operated by Adani Airport Holdings Limited (AAHL) - Navi Mumbai International Airport and Lokpriya Gopinath Bordoloi International Airport (LGBIA), Guwahati, have been featured in the prestigious Prix Versailles World's Most Beautiful Airports List 2026.

The honour marks the first time that two Indian airports have simultaneously secured a place in the globally acclaimed list, which recognises excellence in airport architecture, innovation, sustainability, cultural identity, and passenger experience.

Navi Mumbai International Airport's Terminal 1 earned recognition for its lotus-inspired architecture, futuristic design and seamless integration of technology, art and functionality, reflecting India's aspirations as a modern global economy. Meanwhile, Terminal 2 of Guwahati's Lokpriya Gopinath Bordoloi International Airport was recognised for its distinctive design inspired by the 'Bamboo Orchid,' symbolising the ecological richness and indigenous heritage of Northeast India.

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