Guwahati: Annual Parting Social held at College of Veterinary Science, Khanapara

GUWAHATI: The Annual Parting social of College of Veterinary Science, Khanapara was held on Friday. Dr Bibekananda Saikia, dean of the college presided over the open session that started with the welcome address by Dr Manish Bora, vice president, CVSc Students Union. The outgoing students were administered the oath of practice and ethics by the dean. Dr Niranjan Kalita, Vice Chancellor of Assam Veterinary and Fishery University graced the occasion as the chief guest and stressed the students to serve the society with the professional skills they have acquired. Dr Jayanta Goswami, Director of Animal Husbandry and Veterinary Department, Govt of Assam delivered on the occasion as the guest of honour. Dr Deva Kumar Barman, alumni of Lakhimpur College of Veterinary Science was conferred with Dr G N Dutta memorial Gold medal for being the Best Graduate in the last session under Faculty of Veterinary Science. Abhinav Gautam, a student of the college who represented India in the Asian Arm Wrestling competition and bagged one silver, another bronze medal recently held at UAE. Dr Azizur Rahman, recipient of Yuva lekhak sonman was also felicitated on the occasion. Besides, Wasim suhel, Rupam Bordoloi and Majuwara Khatun were felicitated for their participation in Hecathon. The meeting ended with a vote of thanks proposed by Bidish Bhuyan, General Secretary of students union. The day-long programme ended with a colourful cultural programme where Sannidhya Bhuyan performed as the special attraction, a press release stated.

Also Read: Regional livestock and poultry show at College of Veterinary Science Playground, Khanapara