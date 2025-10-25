Guwahati: APCC holds candlelight march demanding justice for Zubeen Garg

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: The Assam Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) on Friday held a candlelight peace march in front of Nehru Park, Panbazar, and demanding justice for the mysterious death of popular singer Zubeen Garg.

The march, held more than a month after Garg’s passing, drew widespread public attention and renewed criticism of the Assam government for its alleged inaction in uncovering the truth behind the tragedy.

Led by APCC president Gaurav Gogoi, the procession saw the participation of hundreds of Congress workers and senior leaders, who lit candles as a mark of solidarity and remembrance for the late singer.

Speaking on the occasion, Gogoi said the march was a peaceful expression of the people’s demand for justice, calling upon the government to ensure a transparent investigation.

A heavy police deployment was in place at Nehru Park to maintain law and order.

