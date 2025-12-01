Guwahati: APCC Paid Tribute to Jananeta Bhimbor Deori

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: The Assam Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) on Sunday paid rich tributes to Jananeta Bhimbor Deori, one of Assam’s most influential leaders who championed the rights, dignity, and political empowerment of tribal communities. Born on May 16, 1903 in Panidihing, Sivasagar, Deori was a key figure who strongly opposed the British plan to merge Assam with East Pakistan under the grouping system. Along with Rupnath Brahma and Yadab Chandra Khakhlari, he appealed to the British Governor to safeguard Assam’s territorial integrity.

At Rajiv Bhavan, Dhubri MP Rakibul Hussain lit a lamp in Deori’s memory, recalling his contributions as Minister of Forest and Labour in the Gopinath Bordoloi Cabinet. Hussain said Deori’s ideals continue to inspire Congress workers in their commitment to inclusive development across communities.

The memorial programme was conducted by APCC general secretary Bipul Gogoi. Several leaders, including MLAs Abdul Rahim Ahmed, Asif Ahmed Nazr, Shibamani Bora, Khalil Uddin Mazumdar, Sowahan Ali, along with APCC leaders Jayprakash Das, Munmi Dutta, Guwahati City Congress President Swapan Das, Media Department General Secretary Rupak Das, and Professional Congress President Rimjhim Bora, were present.

Meanwhile, an important meeting of the APCC Election Campaign Committee was also held at Rajiv Bhavan under the chairmanship of MP Rakibul Hussain. MLAs and senior committee members participated in the discussions.

Briefing the media after the meeting, Hussain launched a sharp attack on Chief Minister Dr. Himanta Biswa Sarma, alleging that the CM has become “extremely insecure” and has been taking “repeated wrong decisions out of fear.” Referring to the ongoing controversy involving artiste Zubeen Garg, Hussain said even the popular singer had to publicly appeal to people not to vote for the BJP due to the “harassment he faced from the Chief Minister.”

Hussain further announced that the APCC will adopt a high-tech strategy for its campaign in the upcoming Assembly elections.

Also read: Jananeta Bhimbor Deori remembered in Deori Marang Ghar premises, Demow