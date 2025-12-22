Guwahati: APEDA Conducts Camp on NPOP Certification at KKHSOU

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: The Agricultural and Processed Food Products Export Development Authority (APEDA), in collaboration with the Assam Agriculture Department, organized an awareness-cum-training programme on NPOP organic registration and certification on December 20, 2025, at Krishna Kanta Handiqui State Open University (KKHSOU) in Guwahati. Chaired by Agriculture Production Commissioner Aruna Rajoria, the programme focused on promoting organic certification and export potential in Assam and the Northeast.

APEDA officials explained the NPOP framework, certification procedures, labelling norms and TraceNet 2.0, while NABARD shared information on schemes supporting organic farming. The event drew around 550 participants, including farmers, FPOs, exporters, entrepreneurs and academicians, reflecting strong interest in export-oriented organic agriculture in the region.

Also read: Assam Minister Atul Bora Discusses State's Agricultural Potential at APEDA Conclave In Bokakhat