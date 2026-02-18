Guwahati: Arun Sarma-Kulada Kumar Bhattacharyya Memorial Drama Fest on Feb 20

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: New Art Players (NAP), in collaboration with IPTA, Surjya and the Arun Sarma Natya and Smriti Nyas, is organizing the Second Annual Arun Sarma-Kulada Kumar Bhattacharyya Memorial Drama Festival in Guwahati from February 20 to 22 at the NAP Cultural Complex auditorium.

Two plays will be staged each evening at 6 pm and 7.15 pm. The festival will feature productions by Arun Sarma Natya and Smriti Nyas, Guernica theatre group, Surjya, Anubhav - The Actors' Guild, Srishti Theatre Group and IPTA. Each evening will be dedicated to the memory of NAP's founding members Late Pradip Bordoloi, Late Dr. Pradip Sarma and Late Hiraman Goswami.

