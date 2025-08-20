Guwahati: Assam Photo Journalists’ Association Celebrates World Photography Day

Guwahati: “A single photograph preserves a historic moment.” Speaking at a programme organized on the occasion of World Photography Day by the Assam Photo Journalists’ Association at Gauhati Press Club today, eminent litterateur and fiction writer Dr. Arupa Patangia Kalita made this observation. Highlighting the history of photojournalism, Dr. Kalita said that the field has a long and expansive history. “A special shot can achieve what even a book cannot,” she remarked.

Recalling Roger Fenton’s famous photograph ‘Valley of the Shadow of Death’, she said the image powerfully portrayed the horrors of war. Referring to renowned Indian photographer Raghu Rai, she added that Rai gave photojournalism a unique dimension, which deserves deeper research. Dr. Kalita also noted her own inseparable bond with photography, stating that much depends on the perspective of the photographer at the time of taking a photo. Urging photojournalists to embrace challenges and contribute to building a better society, she encouraged them to move forward with creativity and purpose.

Marking the occasion, the association felicitated Tezpur-based photojournalist Samir Kar. He was honoured with a gamosa, seleng, memento, citation, and a cash award of Rs 10,000. Becoming emotional while remembering his late father during the felicitation, Kar expressed gratitude to the association and spoke about his personal journey. Participating as a special guest, Niyamiya Barta editor Naresh Kalita said that the development of information technology has brought changes in the field of photography, but the “message and language of a photograph remain the same.” He praised the organisers for the initiative.

Asomiya Pratidin associate editor Achyut Kumar Patowary described photojournalists as “unsung heroes,” pointing out that despite their hard work, they often do not receive due recognition. He stressed the need for collective self-reflection in this regard. Dainik Janambhumi editor Sanjib Phukan remarked that behind every photograph lies the personal journey of the photographer.

Other special guests included Asomiya Khabar editor-in-chief Biswajit Das, Dainik Purboday editor Ravi Shankar Ravi, Pratham Khabor editor-in-chief Pranay Bordoloi, and Assam Talks chief managing editor Pranjit Saikia. All of them called upon photojournalists to continue advancing despite challenges. The event was presided over by Assam Photo Journalists’ Association president Dhaniram Kalita. Association secretary Reba Kumar Bora, treasurer Dibya Jyoti Das Rabha, senior photojournalists Utpal Baruah, Rituraj Konwar, Rajib Bhattacharya, Abdul Sajid, and other office-bearers and members of the association were also present, stated a press release.

