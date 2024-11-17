Guwahati: Assam Press Correspondents’ Union Felicitates Two Senior Journalists

Staff Reporter

GUWAHATI: Along with the rest of the state, the Assam Press Correspondents’ Union (APCU) observed National Press Day at Dispur Press Club with daylong programmes today when they felicitated two senior journalists—Rajtilak Barman of Asomiya Pratidin and Ranjan Kumar Regan of Dainik Janambhumi. Senior journalist Jibon Chandra Dutta of Mariani in the Jorhat district, who was supposed to be felicitated today, could not turn up due to illness. APCU will felicitate him later.

In the morning, APCU paid tributes to 32 journalists who were killed in the state. APCU president Swapan Kumar Rabha, working president Mousamjyoti Baishya, and secretary general Sarat Senchowa led the tribute-paying ceremony. Xatradhikar Dharmeshwar Goswami of Samaguri Xatra, Kaliabor, and Xatradhikar Gopal Mahanta of Powamara Xatra, Jamuguri, graced the occasion. They urged the journalists to work with dedication.

Two senior journalists—Prakash Mahanta of Asomiya Pratidin and Sanjib Kumar Phukan, executive editor of Dainik Janambhumi—spelt out the sacrifices journalists have to make in the line of their duty. They said that the duty of Mofussil journalists is even tougher.

A souvenir—Abiroto Jatra-2024—was also released at the programme by senior journalist Prakash Mahanta. The souvenir was edited by Abdul Latif Sarkar.

The APCU urged the state government to continue all journalist welfare schemes taken up by it. As of now, the miscreants who killed 32 journalists in the state since 1991 have not been punished. The APCU urged the government to speed up their cases so as to punish the culprits.

Dispur Press Club secretary Kunjamohan Rai was also present at the function.

PRAGJYOTISH COLLEGE: National Press Day was observed by the Department of Communication and Journalism Pragjyotish College, in collaboration with the IQAC. The resource person for the interactive session was eminent journalist and writer Ratna Bharali Talukdar, who spoke on the topic ‘Role of Press in Combating Environmental Crisis’. She highlighted how the young generation can research and work on positive news and create awareness among the people about various environmental issues. She also stated that the press plays a very powerful and influential role in saving the environment and also creating awareness and young minds should use the power of the press to save the environment. The session was attended by the students of various departments of the college along with the faculty members.

Also read: Assam: Padmashree Arup Dutta Urges Media to Introspect