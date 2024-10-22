Guwahati: Assam State Transport Corporation’s Cab Service Struggles to Gain Traction

Staff reporter

GUWAHATI: The Assam State Transport Corporation (ASTC) launched its cab service in November 2023, aiming to provide locals with easy travel access, rivaling foreign companies like Ola and Uber. With promises of low payments and no cancellation fees, ASTC’s objectives seemed noble. However, the reality has fallen short of expectations.

Ranjeet Barua, a Guwahati resident and working professional, shared his disappointing experience, saying, “After hearing about the ASTC cab service, I booked it through the app, but the cab takes a long time to get booked, and even if it does, the driver often cancels.”

The drivers’ perspective reveals a more complex issue. Initially, many drivers joined ASTC’s cab service, but the personnel has declined significantly due to various problems. These issues range from payment discrepancies to technological glitches, including an inaccurate map that fails to show exact drop-off or pick-up locations. Despite raising concerns, the issues remain unresolved, leading drivers to resign. One driver noted, “ASTC failed to fulfill 50% of its promises. No proper facilities were provided, leading to a decline in bookings and eventual closure of the service.”

Another resident pointed out the pricing discrepancy, stating, “ASTC charges Rs 100-120 for distances typically costing Rs 200-250. The organization should consider drivers’ profits when setting prices.” This sentiment reflects the broader dissatisfaction with ASTC’s pricing strategy. The government’s lack of proper oversight and improvement has led to the struggling cab service. Residents and drivers alike are disappointed, with many expressing frustration over the government’s inability to maintain services.

The ASTC’s struggles raise questions about the government’s ability to effectively manage and improve its initiatives. As one resident noted, “The government launches services but fails to maintain them.” To revive the cab service, ASTC must address the concerns of both residents and drivers, providing better facilities, resolving technological issues, and revising pricing strategies to ensure drivers’ profits. Only then can ASTC’s cab service fulfill its initial promise of easy, affordable travel for Guwahati residents.

