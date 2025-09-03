Guwahati: Assamese language to join BharatGen AI platform

Historic pact signed with IIT Bombay

Staff reporter

Guwahati: The Digitizing Assam project jointly launched by Nanda Talukdar Foundation (NTF) and Assam Jatiya Vidyalaya Educational and Socio-Economic Trust today took a new and historic step in its journey. The Nanda Talukdar Foundation today signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with IIT Mumbai’s ‘Bharat Zen’ project as a groundbreaking step in the Digitizing Assam project.

The agreement, signed between NTF Secretary Mrinal Talukdar and BharatGen CEO Kiran Shesh in the presence of Dr. Narayan Sharma, Secretary of the Assam Jatiya Vidyalaya Educational and Socio-Economic Trust.

Launched in June 2025 by Union Minister of State for Science and Technology Dr. Jitendra Singh, BharatGen currently supports nine languages, Hindi, Marathi, Tamil, Malayalam, Bengali, Punjabi, Gujarati, Telugu, and Kannada. Assamese will be the tenth language which will soon join this league, ensuring a stronger presence in the digital domain.

“Through BharatGen, we will be able to place Assamese shoulder to shoulder with the world’s major digital languages,” said Dr. Sharma, terming the move as a step towards securing the future of Assamese in the digital age.

BharatGen CEO Kiran Shesh said the collaboration reflects the platform’s mission to showcase India’s linguistic diversity through AI. “Partnering with NTF to bring Assamese to the digital sphere is another historic milestone,” he noted.

Under Digitizing Assam, more than two million pages of rare Assamese periodicals, newspapers, manuscripts, and books have already been digitized and preserved. The project has also drawn support from the Axam Xahitya Xabha, Dibrugarh University, Jagannath Barooah University, North Lakhimpur University, the All Assam Students’ Union, and several individuals and volunteers, making it one of India’s largest citizen-led digital preservation efforts.

