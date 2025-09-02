Guwahati: ASSEB announces HSLC exam 2026 form fill-up schedule

Staff Reporter

Guwahati: The Assam State School Education Board (ASSEB) has released the official schedule for the online form fill-up for students appearing in the HSLC Examination, 2026. The process begins on September 1 and will continue till October 4. Schools affiliated with ASSEB have been instructed to complete the form fill-up process through the official online examination portal, asberegistration.org.

According to the notification, the last date for online payment and challan generation is October 10, while the last date for challan payment at SBI Bank is October 15. Schools will also be able to make corrections in the online checklist until October 20.

The Board further informed that students’ names will appear on the portal only if Unit Test 1 marks have been uploaded in the Marks Entry Portal. Schools are also required to provide the bank account details of each student during the form fill-up process.

The fee structure for the HSLC Examination, 2026 has also been notified. The examination fee is fixed at Rs 800, while the practical examination fee is Rs 50 (if applicable). In addition, a centre fee of Rs 350 will be retained by the examination centre, and an annual recognition and affiliation renewal fee of Rs 1,000 must be paid by every institution.

The notification further emphasized that candidates must provide authentic documents verified by their institutions. It also stated that students will not be allowed to register from more than one school.

Also Read: Assam: DUOA Felicitates Wards of Casual Staff for Academic Excellence