Guwahati: Author Sikha Sarma arrested over defamatory posts targeting Zubeen

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: The Guwahati Crime Branch arrested writer Sikha Sarma on Monday for allegedly sharing objectionable and defamatory content on social media against eminent Assamese singer Zubeen Garg and his family. Police stated that Sarma was taken into custody from the Patharquarry area following a formal complaint.

The action followed a complaint lodged by Garima Saikia Garg, the singer’s wife, after which police registered a case under several provisions of the Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita (BNS). The complaint stated that the accused had repeatedly posted derogatory remarks on social media platforms, including Facebook, casting aspersions on the singer’s personal life and character, which caused mental distress to the family and was alleged to have damaged the public image of the celebrated artiste.

Garima Saikia Garg stated that the family had initially ignored the online posts but approached the authorities after the remarks exceeded all limits of decency. She further alleged that the posts amounted to defamation, intimidation and hate speech, with the potential to disturb public harmony, and claimed that other members of the family were also targeted.

Meanwhile, members of the All Assam Zubeen Garg Fan Club reached Dispur Police Station and submitted a separate complaint over the same issue. Representatives of the fan club described the comments as highly objectionable and said they would pursue legal action, alleging that the posts were an attempt to divert public attention at a sensitive time.

Police later produced the accused before a court, which remanded her to police custody for two days as the investigation continued.

Also Read: Assam State Commission for Women orders action against Sikha Sarma