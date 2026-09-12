Guwahati: B Barooah College receives land allotment ahead of 84th foundation day

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: Finance Minister Jayanta Mallabaruah on Friday visited B. Barooah College, ahead of its 84th foundation day and formally handed over the land allotment letter to the college authorities.

Baruah, a former student of the college, recalled his association with the institution and expressed gratitude for the memories it had given him.

Through the New Guwahati Sub-District Land Advisory Committee, the Assam Government approved 3 bighas, 1 katha and 1.76 lechas of land for the college's academic and infrastructure development. The land allotment came along with a special grant of Rs 2 crore announced for the college in the state Budget and was expected to support its future expansion.

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