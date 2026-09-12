Guwahati

Guwahati: B Barooah College receives land allotment ahead of 84th foundation day

Finance Minister Jayanta Mallabaruah on Friday visited B. Barooah College, ahead of its 84th foundation day and formally handed over the land allotment letter to the college authorities.
B Barooah College
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STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: Finance Minister Jayanta Mallabaruah on Friday visited B. Barooah College, ahead of its 84th foundation day and formally handed over the land allotment letter to the college authorities.

Baruah, a former student of the college, recalled his association with the institution and expressed gratitude for the memories it had given him.

Through the New Guwahati Sub-District Land Advisory Committee, the Assam Government approved 3 bighas, 1 katha and 1.76 lechas of land for the college's academic and infrastructure development. The land allotment came along with a special grant of Rs 2 crore announced for the college in the state Budget and was expected to support its future expansion.

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B Barooah College
Jayanta Mallabaruah
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