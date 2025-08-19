Guwahati: Baby Dies in GMCH, CM Himanta Biswa Sarma Orders Probe

Staff Reporter

Guwahati: A four-day-old baby admitted to the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit (NICU) of Gauhati Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) died on Monday morning after being found hanging from the wires of a phototherapy unit, sparking allegations of gross negligence against hospital staff.

The baby girl, born to Smita Deka of Noonmati on Friday, was undergoing treatment for jaundice and infection. Hospital sources said two infants had fallen from their cots, while one was found entangled in the wires and declared dead, the other escaped with minor injuries.

Confirming the incident, GMCH Principal Dr. Achyut Chandra Baishya described it as unprecedented. “The baby was under phototherapy when the unfortunate incident occurred. The on-duty nurse was preparing milk when mothers noticed one child on the floor and another caught in the wires of the machine,” he said. Despite immediate intervention, doctors failed to revive the infant.

A departmental inquiry has been ordered to examine the role of doctors, nurses, cleaners, and other staff. CCTV footage will also be scrutinized. “If negligence is established, strict action will follow,” Dr. Baishya said, adding that the panel will recommend preventive measures.

He also admitted that the NICU, designed for 70–80 infants, has been under severe pressure. “We handle nearly 1,000 newborns a month. At times, two babies have to share a bed as we cannot refuse admission,” he said.

Meanwhile, the grieving family alleged negligence. “She was my first-born child. Till yesterday she was responding, and today she is gone. My baby did not die from infection alone,” the father said. Another relative accused hospital staff of failing in their duty.

The incident has triggered widespread concern, with calls for accountability and stronger safety protocols at Assam’s premier medical institute.

Chief Minister Dr. Himanta Biswa Sarma termed the infant’s death “extremely disheartening” and announced a proper inquiry into the matter. He assured strict action if negligence is confirmed and directed police to review CCTV footage.

Assam Government has constituted a three-member inquiry committee comprising Additional Chief Secretary L.S. Changsan, IAS, Dr. Anup Kr. Barman, Director of Medical Education, and Dr. Jaya Shankar Kaushik, Head of Pediatrics at AIIMS Guwahati.

