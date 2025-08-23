Guwahati: Barsapara Stadium to Host Four Matches of ICC Women’s World Cup 2025

Guwahati: Barsapara Cricket Stadium in Guwahati, Assam, has been chosen as one of the prime venues for the ICC Women’s World Cup 2025, with the ground set to host four matches, including the much-anticipated opening match between India and Sri Lanka on September 30.

The stadium has also been shortlisted to host a semifinal on October 29, underscoring its growing stature as an international cricket destination.

Apart from the tournament opener, Barsapara will host three other group matches:October 3-England vs South Africa,October 7-England vs Bangladesh

,October 10-New Zealand vs Bangladesh





Officials said hosting four games, including potentially a semifinal, marks a proud moment for Assam, bringing top-tier women’s cricket to the Northeast and offering fans the chance to witness world-class action at home.