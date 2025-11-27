Guwahati: BJP, Assam observes Constitution Day in City

STAFF REPORTER

Guwahati: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Assam state committee, observed the Constitution Day at the party’s state headquarters, Atal Bihari Vajpayee Bhawan, today.

Attending the event as the chief guest, Nagaland University Vice Chancellor Dr. Samudragupta Kashyap stated, “Our Constitution is our self-respect.”

Referring to a quote by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the Vice Chancellor said that under Modi’s leadership, the government—working strictly within the constitutional framework—has enabled the goal of building a New India through the “Vidhi Jagruti Abhiyan,” giving rise to the slogan “Justice for All, Justice to Every Household.”

“Since its enforcement on January 26, 1950, the Constitution of India has been amended 106 times, of which 99 amendments were made during Congress-led governments. Despite repeatedly attacking the Constitution, Congress accuses others of misusing it. On June 25, 1975, the then Prime Minister Indira Gandhi imposed the National Emergency after dismissing constitutionally elected state governments across the country, thereby violating constitutional norms and democratic principles. After the Allahabad High Court declared the emergency-related provisions illegal, Indira Gandhi, desperate to hold on to power, attacked the very spirit of the Constitution by passing the 39th Constitutional Amendment and inserting Article 329(A). Until then, every citizen of India was accountable under the judicial system. However, through Article 329(A), the offices of the President, Vice President, Prime Minister and Speaker of the Lok Sabha were placed outside judicial scrutiny,” Dr. Kashyap said.

Speaking at the event, State BJP president Dilip Saikia alleged that the Congress has attacked the soul of the Indian Constitution, stating that when the Constitution was adopted, India was described as a sovereign democratic republic. However, for the sake of appeasement politics, Congress inserted the word “secular” into the Preamble during the National Emergency through the 42nd Amendment.

