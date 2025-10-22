Guwahati: BJP Assam Pradesh Announces Full Media Department Committee

STAFF REPORTER

Guwahati: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Assam Pradesh, on Tuesday announced the complete formation of its Media Department Committee, featuring a total of 52 members. The new committee, approved by State BJP president Dilip Saikia, includes six Co-Conveners, 26 Media Panellists, two Zonal Co-Conveners, and 18 members.

The announcement was made through an official release issued by State BJP media department convener Rupam Goswami.

The newly appointed co-conveners are Bishnu Konch, Krishna Nath, Dhrubajyoti Thakuria, Dipjyoti Lahkar, Nipamoni Thakuria, and Debaraj Pal. The list of 26 Media Panellists includes Kangkana Goswami, Umi Deka, Biswajit Roy, Tridib Moran, Dilip Sharma, Dharam Basumatary, Dharmakanta Gogoi, Gobin Saikia, Lucky Gogoi, Ashish Bharali, Jayanta Chakravarty, Jugantar Das, Achint Pran Sharma, Asim Samua, Kaushik Pal Das, Priyanka Tamuli, Rajneesh Dutta, Arjun Chetry, Juhita Kalita, Amal Narayan Patowary, Naveen Keot, Masuma Begum, Moon Talukdar, Gitartha Bora, Pashwajyoti Bora, and Jeet Pathak.

Convener Rupam Goswami stated that the committee’s formation aimed to strengthen the party’s communication strategy and ensure more effective media engagement across the state.

The chief spokesperson of the BJP Assam Pradesh, Kishore Upadhyay, extended his greetings and best wishes to all the newly appointed co-conveners, media panellists, zonal co-conveners, and members, expressing confidence that the expanded team would play a vital role in amplifying the party’s vision and activities across Assam.

Also Read: Freedom of speech and media