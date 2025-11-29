Guwahati: BJP hails polygamy act as landmark step for women’s empowerment

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Friday asserted that the Assam Prohibition of Polygamy Bill, 2025 will usher in a new era of women’s empowerment and social reform in the state. Addressing a press conference at the party’s state headquarters, Vajpayee Bhawan, BJP spokesperson Mominul Awal said the legislation would ensure protection, dignity and justice for women, bringing “transformative and positive” change to Assamese society.

Awal hailed the decisions taken in the Assam Legislative Assembly since 2016, claiming they have strengthened the state and contributed to safeguarding the culture, traditions and heritage of indigenous communities. He contrasted this with the previous Congress regime, alleging that people were forced to protest in the streets due to “controversial decisions” passed in the Assembly at that time. “Today, the people of Assam wholeheartedly welcome every decision of the Assembly,” he said.

Targeting the Opposition, the BJP spokesperson accused them of protesting only to “appease a particular section,” calling such politics “inauspicious for the Assamese nation.” Awal further asserted that the BJP-led alliance faces no significant challenge in the upcoming Assembly elections, claiming the Opposition is preoccupied with internal conflicts across 20–22 constituencies.

In a sharp political jibe, he added that the situation within the Opposition ranks has deteriorated to such an extent that “in the name of appeasement, someone called Gaurav Gogoi might even translate his own name and turn himself from ‘Gaurav’ into ‘Fakhruddin’.”

The BJP maintains that the Assam Prohibition of Polygamy Bill, 2025 will be a landmark step towards social justice, while the Opposition continues to raise concerns over its intent and implementation.

