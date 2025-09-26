Guwahati: BJP Remembers Deendayal Upadhyaya on his Birth Anniversary

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: The State BJP on Thursday marked the birth anniversary of Pandit Deendayal Upadhyaya, one of the founding members of the Bharatiya Jana Sangh and the proponent of Integral Humanism, with a discussion programme at the party’s state headquarters in Guwahati. The event was organized in harmony with the spirit of Seva Pakhwada and witnessed the participation of senior leaders and a large number of party workers.

Chief Minister Dr. Himanta Biswa Sarma led the tributes by offering floral homage to Pandit Deendayal Upadhyaya. Speaking on the occasion, Dr. Sarma described the late leader as “a great Indian thinker whose eternal message of national unity, service to society and moral values continues to inspire.” He added that both the central and state governments are guided by Upadhyaya’s principle of Antyodaya—welfare of the poorest of the poor—through various people-centric schemes.

State BJP president Dilip Saikia, in his address, recalled Upadhyaya’s lifelong service to the nation, stating: “On his birth anniversary, we bow in reverence and remembrance. The philosophy that continues to guide us is Integral Humanism, embraced by the Bharatiya Janata Party. Marching forward with the mantra of Charaiyavati Charaiyavati (Keep moving, keep advancing), we strive to build an Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat.”

The programme was also attended by Union Minister of State Pabitra Margherita, BJP state general secretary (Organization) G.R. Ravindra Raju, vice presidents Ashok Bhattacharya and Juri Sharma Bordoloi and others.

