Guwahati: Bus body workshop near Lokhra market gutted

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: A devastating fire engulfed a bus body fabrication workshop near the Lokhra market area in Guwahati in the midnight of Thursday.

The blaze broke out shortly after midnight, at around 12.35 am, and rapidly spread through the garage, which spanned roughly 102 by 260 square feet and contained multiple buses undergoing repair and bodywork. By the time flames were brought under control, at least six buses had been completely destroyed, leaving behind only burnt frames, along with heaps of mangled machinery, tools and debris. Fire and Emergency Services teams reached the spot soon after the incident was reported and launched an intensive operation to douse the flames. Three fire tenders, including water tenders from Dispur and Pandu and a water browser from the Guwahati Fire and Emergency Services, were pressed into service to contain the inferno and stop it from spreading to adjoining structures.

Officials estimated that assets worth nearly Rs 3 crore were destroyed in the fire, while timely intervention helped save property valued at about Rs 60 lakh. The overall value of the property involved in the incident was assessed at approximately Rs 3.60 crore.

