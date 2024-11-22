Guwahati Businessman’s Body Among Five Discovered In Bihar's Muzaffarpur

GUWAHATI: The body of a middle-aged businessman was among five corpses found in various police station areas of Muzaffarpur, Bihar. The middle-aged man has been identified as Krishna Kamal Mahanta, hailing from Guwahati's Beltola area.
This tragic incident took place on Thursday. He was associated with the coal business and is suspected to commit suicide due to the loss incurred in his business. The body of the dead was recovered from the Rajwada Budhi Gaandak area.
The local government is currently conducting the investigation of his death, which seems to be connected to his depression and stress due to financial hardship.
As stated by SP Vikram Sihag of Muzaffarpur, “The dead body of a businessman from Guwahati was found submerged under water from Rajwada in the Mushari police station area. When the police talked to his son, he said he was suffering from depression due to the loss of money. Prima facie, the case appears to be a suicide. However, the police team is investigating the entire matter.”
Meanwhile, the other four corpses were recovered on the same day, which caused a commotion in the area. The bodies were sent to Sri Krishna Medical College (SKMC) for autopsy to confirm the factors leading to the death.
The police found the body of a youth soaked with blood on the roadside of Dighra under the Sardar police station in the morning hours. The villagers of the area claimed the incident to be a murder as the boy was shot, whereas the police stated that it was a road accident.
Another bloodstained body of an unidentified youth was found on the banks of the Burhi Gandak River in Morsandi village under the Motipur police station. As per the eyewitnesses, the corpse of the youth was said to be dumped after being killed.
The police recovered the fourth body of another victim below the Tirhut embankment in Devsar Ali ward number 12 of Vasudevpur Sarai Panchayat under Sahebanj police station. The body is yet to be identified and was later sent for autopsy.
The fifth victim, a middle-aged man, was found lying on the roadside near Singhon Mishraulia village in the Sakra Police Station area. The body remains unidentified; the officials believed that the dead could be a businessman.
According to the eyewitnesses, it is believed that the body was discarded from a moving truck. Later, Sub-Inspector Avinash Kumar confirmed that the eyewitness’s statement was accurate.