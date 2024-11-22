Guwahati Businessman’s Body Among Five Discovered In Bihar's Muzaffarpur

GUWAHATI: The body of a middle-aged businessman was among five corpses found in various police station areas of Muzaffarpur, Bihar. The middle-aged man has been identified as Krishna Kamal Mahanta, hailing from Guwahati's Beltola area.

This tragic incident took place on Thursday. He was associated with the coal business and is suspected to commit suicide due to the loss incurred in his business. The body of the dead was recovered from the Rajwada Budhi Gaandak area.

The local government is currently conducting the investigation of his death, which seems to be connected to his depression and stress due to financial hardship.